North Carolina Governor Cooper to make announcement next week on Phase 2 extension

Next week, the governor is expected to address the executive order that extended Phase Two, which will expire on July 17. He will also discuss school reopenings.

RALEIGH, N.C. — In a press briefing on Thursday, Governor Roy Cooper said an announcement will be made next week about the executive order that extended Phase Two of North Carolina's reopening plan.

Phase Two was extended to July 17 after the state started seeing a drastic surge in COVID-19 cases within different localities.

North Carolina moved to Phase 2 of its reopening plan on May 22, which was originally set to expire on June 26. It's now supposed to expire at 5 p.m. on July 17.

Cooper is expected to make an official announcement next week to address school reopenings, as well.

In Phase Two of Cooper's reopening plan, the state moved from a "stay at home" order to a "safer at home" order, allowing people to leave their homes for a wider range of reasons.

In this phase, people could gather in groups of 10 inside or 25 outside, and eat at restaurants with limited capacity and social distancing. Salons were reopened with requirements for sanitation and physical distancing.

Since North Carolina moved to Phase 2, the state has seen an uptick in cases. On Thursday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported more than 2,000 newly counted cases, which is the second-highest increase the state has seen in COVID-19 cases so far.

In the last week, every day has added more than 1,000 cases to the state's count.

The NCDHHS also counted 40 more people who were admitted to hospitals Wednesday into Thursday. This marks the highest jump in hospitalizations in the state so far.

In Phase 1, North Carolinians were put under a "Stay at Home" order that directed citizens not to leave their houses except to work at an essential business, buy food or medicine, seek medical care, exercise or worship outdoors, or care for others.