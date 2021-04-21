Gov. Cooper anticipates social distancing, mass gathering restrictions lifted by June 1; mask should still be worn

Cooper said he plans to issue an Executive Order next week outlining safety restrictions for the month of May.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said Wednesday afternoon that with increasing vaccinations and ongoing work to slow the spread of COVID-19, he anticipates the state be able to lift all mandatory social distancing, capacity and mass gathering restrictions by June 1.

Cooper stressed that North Carolinians need to remain vigilant in the fight against COVID-19.

Dr. Mandy Cohen stressed that masks will still be important even after the June 1 restrictions deadline. Cooper said he anticipates the mask mandate will only be needed for people indoors.

Cooper's update comes as North Carolina is starting to see a slight rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations. On Wednesday, the Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,168 people were being treated for the virus in hospitals statewide.

Daily case counts continue to be stable with another slight decrease Tuesday.

As for vaccinations, DHHS reports 47.1% of adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Just over one-third, 35.8%, of adults are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

In Mecklenburg County, the supply of vaccines has outpaced demand for the shot. As a result, the county said it will close the Bojangles Coliseum vaccination clinic at the end of May. Earlier this week, Novant Health and Mecklenburg County announced they will accept walk-up patients at all clinics.

Health Director Gibbie Harris said there are some concerns about young adults lacking urgency to get the vaccine.

"It's not always hesitancy as much as it is a lack of urgency," Harris said. "In the beginning, we had a lack of vaccines and the people that needed the vaccine really wanted the vaccine, so we had that sense of urgency. Now it's not so much, especially when looking at our younger population."