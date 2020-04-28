North Carolina historians asking for help to remember pandemic

The Department of Natural and Cultural Resources says it’s collecting objects, digital and physical documents and web content about what’s happening.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina historians are already pondering how the COVID-19 pandemic will be remembered by future generations and wants the public to help.

It's also asking residents to share with the agency their experiences and to save materials that could wind up in the State Archives and North Carolina Museum of History.