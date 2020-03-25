North Carolina reports first coronavirus deaths

The state's first death from COVID-19 coronavirus was a person in their late 70s from Cabarrus County.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina health officials are reporting the state's first two deaths associated with COVID-19 coronavirus.

A person from Cabarrus County died Tuesday from complications with the virus. The patient was in their late 70s and had several underlying medical conditions, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

The second patient was a person from Virginia, who was traveling through North Carolina. That person was in their 60s, according to DHHS. Neither person has been identified at this time. There have been seven deaths in South Carolina associated with the virus. As of 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, there are 142 positive cases of coronavirus in Mecklenburg County.