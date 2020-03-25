North Carolina reports two coronavirus deaths

The state's first death from COVID-19 coronavirus was a person in their late 70s from Cabarrus County.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina health officials are reporting the state's first two deaths associated with COVID-19 coronavirus.

A person from Cabarrus County died Tuesday from complications with the virus. The patient was in their late 70s and had several underlying medical conditions, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

A second COVID-19 associated death was a Harnett County, North Carolina. The patient was in their late 30s and had an underlying medical condition, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

A person from Virginia, who was traveling through North Carolina, also died as a result of COVID-19. That person was in their 60s, according to DHHS.

There have been seven deaths in South Carolina associated with the virus and a total of two in North Carolina.