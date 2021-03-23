Gov. Cooper eases COVID-19 restrictions; mask mandate and social distancing still remains

Gov. Cooper's newest Executive Order, which goes into effect on Friday, March 26, will ease capacity limits at several businesses in the state.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With North Carolina's COVID-19 metrics continuing their downward trend, Gov. Roy Cooper announced that he will ease the COVID-19 restrictions for the state.

“Our fast and fair vaccine distribution and our sustained progress with the COVID-19 metrics tell us we can move forward with easing restrictions if we do it safely,” Cooper said.

Executive Order No. 204 will take effect March 26 at 5 p.m. is set to expire April 30 at 5 p.m.

Strong safety protocols, including the mask mandate, will remain in place.

"It will be as important as ever to stay socially distant and use good judgment," Cooper said."

Indoors and outdoors up to 100% capacity, subject to masks and 6-feet social distancing

Museums and aquariums

Retail businesses

Salons, personal care and grooming businesses, tattoo parlors

Indoors up to 75% and outdoors up to 100% capacity, subject to masks and 6 ft. social distancing

Restaurants

Breweries, wineries and distilleries

Recreation (e.g., bowling, skating, rock climbing)

Fitness and physical activity facilities (e.g., gyms, yoga studios, fitness centers)

Pools

Amusement parks

Indoors and outdoors up to 50% capacity, subject to masks and 6-feet social distancing

Bars

Movie theaters*

Gaming facilities*

Meeting, reception and conference spaces

Lounges (including tobacco) and night clubs

Auditoriums, arenas, and other venues for live performances

Sports arenas and fields (includes professional, collegiate, and amateur

*Movie theaters and gaming facilities may operate at up to 75% capacity outdoors.

Activities and settings that are a lower risk when they involve interacting with fewer people, being outside, keeping masks on the entire time, keeping interactions with people short (under 15 minutes), staying physically distant, and avoiding singing, yelling, and cheering, according to public health officials.

The state's 11 p.m. curfew for on-site alcohol consumption will also go away under the new executive order, and gathering limitations will increase to 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors.

"These are significant changes, but they can be done safely. We have said all along that the science and data would be our guide in this dimmer switch approach, and they show we can do this," Cooper said.

NCDHHS Sec. Mandy Cohen said the state's daily cases, percent positivity, and coronavirus-related hospitalizations have improved significantly since the January peak. However, cases have recently begun to plateau, which could signal a stalling in progress. Cohen said that metric needs monitoring, particularly with more-contagious variants present in the state.

At 2 p.m., Gov. Cooper will give a COVID update and will likely address the expiration of the executive order at the end of the week. Last wk, he said he felt confident there would be more easing of restrictions, as long as the data supports it. Here are the numbers today:@wcnc pic.twitter.com/HjBfCIeDL3 — Vanessa Ruffes (@VanessaRuffes) March 23, 2021

Cooper and other North Carolina lawmakers announced a bill that requires all public schools to offer some in-person learning for middle and high school students and full-time in-person classes for elementary kids.

On Tuesday evening, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education will discuss a recommendation from superintendent Earnest Winston to bring older kids into the classroom four days per week.

The CDC also recently changed its guidelines, now saying students can safely sit three feet apart instead of six feet. Masks and handwashing are still required.