North Carolina schools see major COVID spread as year begins

North Carolina K-12 public school districts are seeing high levels of COVID-19 transmission as the new academic years gets underway.

Spread is particularly bad in places where mask wearing is optional.

Dozens of districts entering the school year without a mask mandate have reversed course, but a few holdouts still remain.

Roughly 1 in 8 pupils at Union County Public Schools were under quarantine last week after the district decided not to require masks.

The state's largest school system, Wake County, forces pupils to wear a face covering. Less than 1% of its students are currently under quarantine.