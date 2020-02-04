North Carolina state legislative cafeteria worker tests positive for COVID-19

The COVID-19 outbreak has reached into North Carolina's Legislative Building, where a cafeteria employee tested positive for the virus.

RALEIGH, N.C. — The COVID-19 outbreak has reached into North Carolina's Legislative Building, where a cafeteria employee tested positive for the virus.

Legislative Services Officer Paul Coble wrote to legislative staff that the unidentified worker was sent home March 26 after showing symptoms and received the positive test result on Wednesday.

The cafeteria closed Wednesday indefinitely for cleaning. Employees working with the person have been asked to self-quarantine.