'Don't wait to vaccinate' | North Carolina launches website to teach teens about COVID-19 vaccines

State health officials said it's an effort to help North Carolina teens get the facts about COVID-19 vaccinations.

North Carolina launched a website Monday to help teenagers stay in the know about COVID-19 vaccinations and their benefits.

The state's Department of Health and Human Services said TeenVaxFacts.com will give young people the information they need, including a COVID-19 vaccine discussion guide, vaccine locator, and informative videos.

People ages 12 to 17 can get a Pfizer vaccine. People 18 and up can get the Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson and Johnson vaccine. To find a place to get vaccinated, visit MySpot.nc.gov. You can also call the state's vaccine help center at 888-675-4567.

"Vaccines are critical to slowing the spread of COVID-19 and protecting people from serious illness, especially as young people head back to school," the department said in a press release. "The more contagious Delta variant is spreading across North Carolina and COVID-19 rates are increasing in young people."