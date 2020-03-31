North Carolinians urged not to have hairdressers visit homes

Hairdressers and massage therapists that make house calls during the coronavirus stay-at-home order risk losing their licenses.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — State officials are urging North Carolina residents not to coax hairdressers and massage therapists into making house calls during the stay-at-home order for the coronavirus outbreak.

WRAL reports that providers who make house calls are at risk of losing their license and being charged with a misdemeanor.

Since all salons and spas have closed, officials say some providers have been offering or getting requests to make house calls.