North Carolinians urged not to have hairdressers visit homes

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — State officials are urging North Carolina residents not to coax hairdressers and massage therapists into making house calls during the stay-at-home order for the coronavirus outbreak.
WRAL reports that providers who make house calls are at risk of losing their license and being charged with a misdemeanor.
Since all salons and spas have closed, officials say some providers have been offering or getting requests to make house calls.
Executive director with the N.C. Cosmetic Arts Board Lynda Elliott says that since people working in the industry are hands-on with the client, there’s no way to keep six feet apart.