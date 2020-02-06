Northam announces 'Phase Two' reopening for most of Virginia

The maximum number of individuals permitted in a social gathering will increase from 10 to 50 people and restaurants can offer 50% capacity indoor dining.

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia is moving forward with its reopening.

Governor Ralph Northam announced most of Virginia can begin "Phase Two" on Friday, June 5. The exceptions are for Richmond and northern Virginia, where cases of COVID-19 aren't under control.

This will allow more businesses to reopen.

“Because of our collective efforts, Virginia has made tremendous progress in fighting this virus and saved lives,” Governor Northam said Tuesday. “Please continue to wear a face covering, maintain physical distance, and stay home if you are high-risk or experience COVID-19 symptoms. Virginians have all sacrificed to help contain the spread of this disease, and we must remain vigilant as we take steps to slowly lift restrictions in our Commonwealth.”

Under Phase Two, the Commonwealth will maintain a "Safer at Home" strategy with continued recommendations for social distancing, teleworking, and requiring individuals to wear face coverings in indoor public settings.

The maximum number of individuals permitted in a social gathering will increase from 10 to 50 people. All businesses should still adhere to physical distancing guidelines, frequently clean and sanitize high contact surfaces, and continue enhanced workplace safety measures.

Restaurant and beverage establishments may offer indoor dining at 50 percent occupancy, fitness centers may open indoor areas at 30 percent occupancy, and certain recreation and entertainment venues without shared equipment may open with restrictions.

These venues include museums, zoos, aquariums, botanical gardens, and outdoor concert, sporting, and performing arts venues. Swimming pools may also expand operations to both indoor and outdoor exercise, diving, and swim instruction.