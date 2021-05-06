Northam: Capacity limits, social distancing restrictions could be lifted by June 15

RICHMOND, Va. — Governor Northam held a briefing Thursday highlighting the headway Virginia is making with COVID-19 vaccine distribution as well as positive coronavirus trends.
"The vaccines are working," Northam said Thursday morning. "They're helping reduce the spread of this disease. Fewer people are getting sick. Fewer people are dying."
Nearly 60% of adults in Virginia have received their first vaccine dose.
The governor has been easing more COVID-19 restrictions recently, specifically targeting social gatherings and entertainment venues and expanding capacity limits.
Starting May 15, the limits for the number of people allowed at indoor and outdoor gatherings as well as sports and entertainment venues will increase. Alcohol sales can also take place after midnight.
He also lifted the restriction on bar seating in restaurants, but physical distancing at bars will still be a must. Additionally, people who have been fully vaccinated can also be outdoors without a mask.
Northam signaled that he will lift all capacity limits and social distancing measures on June 15, but only if COVID-19 cases keep decreasing and people keep getting vaccinated.
The expiration date for the state of emergency is June 30.
He also introduced a new plan to roll out mobile vaccine units to visit underserved communities in the state to get people vaccinated. He signed two bills last week at Norfolk's FEMA clinic at Military Circle Mall that will help communities with low resources receive the help they need in an emergency response.
When asked about imposing a vaccine mandate, especially now that the FDA has authorized that kids of certain ages can get the Pfizer vaccine, Northam said that wasn't likely to happen, at least not in the near future. The process requires input from different federal agencies like the CDC and American Pediatrics Association, which can be a time-consuming effort.