Northam: Capacity limits, social distancing restrictions could be lifted by June 15

If COVID-19 trends and vaccinations continue to trend in a positive direction, the governor will lift all capacity limits and social distancing measures by June 15.

RICHMOND, Va. — Governor Northam held a briefing Thursday highlighting the headway Virginia is making with COVID-19 vaccine distribution as well as positive coronavirus trends.

"The vaccines are working," Northam said Thursday morning. "They're helping reduce the spread of this disease. Fewer people are getting sick. Fewer people are dying."

Nearly 60% of adults in Virginia have received their first vaccine dose.

The governor has been easing more COVID-19 restrictions recently, specifically targeting social gatherings and entertainment venues and expanding capacity limits.

Starting May 15, the limits for the number of people allowed at indoor and outdoor gatherings as well as sports and entertainment venues will increase. Alcohol sales can also take place after midnight.

He also lifted the restriction on bar seating in restaurants, but physical distancing at bars will still be a must. Additionally, people who have been fully vaccinated can also be outdoors without a mask.

Northam signaled that he will lift all capacity limits and social distancing measures on June 15, but only if COVID-19 cases keep decreasing and people keep getting vaccinated.

Northam said he will lift capacity limits and social distancing measures on June 15 but ONLY if COVID-19 cases decrease and people keep getting vaccinated. #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/AFORgmKmn4 — Ali Weatherton 13News Now (@13AliWeatherton) May 6, 2021

The expiration date for the state of emergency is June 30.

He also introduced a new plan to roll out mobile vaccine units to visit underserved communities in the state to get people vaccinated. He signed two bills last week at Norfolk's FEMA clinic at Military Circle Mall that will help communities with low resources receive the help they need in an emergency response.