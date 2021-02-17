Northam: Inoculation rate is rising but more vaccine needed

Virginia is administering an average of 34,000 shots per day. The state's goal is 50,000 shots a day.

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia's governor says the number of coronavirus vaccine shots that have been given in Virginia is ticking up.

But he also said that the state is still falling short of its desired inoculation rate because too few vaccines are available.

Gov. Ralph Northam said at a Wednesday news conference that Virginia is administering an average of 34,000 shots per day. The state's goal is 50,000 shots a day.

Virginia’s coronavirus dashboard showed Wednesday afternoon that more than 1.4 million doses have been administered.