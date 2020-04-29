Northam order ensures protections for health care workers

The executive order reinforces some existing liability protections for the state’s health care workers and first responders as they battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has signed an executive order which his office says reinforces some existing liability protections for the state's health care workers.

The order Northam signed on Tuesday says it is in the public interest to afford healthcare providers with adequate protection against liability for good faith actions or omissions taken as they fight the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the University of Virginia Health System announced it would implement a series of moves in response to lost revenue stemming from the outbreak.