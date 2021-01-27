Northam to address COVID-19 efforts as Virginia deals with limited vaccine supply

Cities in and around Hampton Roads have made it to Phase 1b of the state's COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan, but the rate of vaccinations is still dragging.

RICHMOND, Va. — Governor Northam is set to address the latest efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic as localities across Virginia struggle with insufficient vaccine supplies to offset the sharp increase in cases.

The entire Hampton Roads area has moved to Phase 1b of the state's COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan, but the demand is far surpassing the supply.

This phase expands vaccinations to thousands of more people, but local health officials have noted that they don't have the inventory of vaccine shots needed to take on such a massive undertaking adequately.

Right now, cities like Norfolk, Chesapeake and Virginia Beach are receiving between 2,000 and 6,000 vaccines weekly. The state, as a whole, is getting a little more than 100,000 vaccine doses a week.

Just this week, the Chesapeake Health Department has said their vaccine supply was cut by 100 doses. The Norfolk Department of Public Health has also signaled that if the vaccine stockpile doesn't increase, it could take many months to get shots to every citizen.

State health officials are working to iron out these issues. Previously, they indicated that they've laid plans to develop mass vaccination sites while admitting that Virginia doesn't have the infrastructure necessary to vaccinate the entire state at a faster rate. The hope is to also get pharmacies on board.

The Hampton Roads Planning District Commission has sent a letter to Northam calling for more state support to administer more doses.