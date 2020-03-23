Northampton County, NC sees first case of COVID-19

Health officials said a person in the North Carolina county tested positive for COVID-19. The person was in isolation in a health care facility.

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, N.C. — The Northampton County Health Department said Monday that the county had its first case of COVID-19.

The person who tested positive for the strain of coronavirus was in isolation in a health care facility.

The department posted about the case on its Facebook page. It didn't give any other information about the patient, and health officials said they wouldn't in this case or in any others that could come.

"I know people are worried and want additional information," wrote Health Director Andy Smith. "That is natural, and I understand."

Smith said there were a couple of things he and others with the department needed the community to know about their commitment to keeping everyone safe and healthy while protecting the privacy of individuals:

Your public health team is working tirelessly to identify positive COVID-19 patients and educate the community. We care very much about everyone's heatlh, and we need your trust now more than ever.

Sharing additional information about the whereabouts of this individual - even in the region of the county they reside in - does not contribute to the public's health. It does not change what you or they are to do to stay healthy and puts the individual's privacy at risk.

Smith explained that tests were being handled by different labs and offices and that health officials would let everyone know as soon as they could confirm the results of tests.