Virginia Governor Ralph Northam's statewide reopening plan, with Phase One is set to start May 15.

VIRGINIA, USA — Several Northern Virginia leaders believe they are not ready to reopen their counties despite Gov. Ralph Northam's issued statewide reopening plan, with Phase One set to commence May 15.

Gov. Northam announced Tuesday that he believes the state has flattened the curve of the coronavirus outbreak and the commonwealth can begin to slowly reopen. He made it clear that Phase One of the reopening will emphasize to residents that they are "safer at home, rather than stay at home."

"This won't be like flipping a light switch," Northam said. "It's more like slowly turning up a dimmer switch."

But, some Northern Virginia localities do not feel as though they are ready to reopen by May 15.

On Sunday, leaders of five different Northern Virginia communities -- Prince William, Loudoun, Arlington and Fairfax counties as well as the mayor of Alexandria -- sent a joint letter to Governor Northam saying they do not feel they have met the necessary health criteria to reopen.

"Northern Virginia’s Health Directors tell me that those same health criteria needed to move forward are not currently being met in our region," the letter said. "We all want to reopen our economy in the safest, data-driven way possible. It is only through our regional achievement of these milestones that we will be positioned to avoid a more damaging return to business closures later in the summer.”

Virginia regions against reopening on May 15:

Loudoun County

Fairfax County

City of Alexandria

Arlington County

Prince Williams County

The leaders stressed that while they understand the importance of reopening the economy and respect the Governor's decision, they are still looking carefully at the required data and monitoring when their regions can cooperate.

"Regardless of the Governor’s decision about how we move forward, we will continue to monitor our local statistics and be fully transparent about where we stand as a region," the letter said. "I look forward to continuing to work closely with our state and federal partners throughout this pandemic."

Northam's reopening plan said the state needed to show a 14-day downward trend in positive test results, as well as increased hospital capacity, PPE and contact tracing abilities.

According to an analysis by the region’s public health directors, all five metrics for Northern Virginia are either unmet or cannot be determined based on currently available data.

READ: A memo from the Northern Virginia Health Directors assessing the status of the region for Northam's reopening metrics.

Mayor Justin Wilson of Alexandria, who co-signed the letter, said that after the city saw a 400% rise in unemployment since February, he knew businesses in the area were eager to reopen.

"Behind every one of those businesses, there are a whole number of employees that are employed and for every one of them there are families," he said. "The heartbreak we’ve seen and the economic ruin that our residents and businesses have experienced is wrenching. It’s absolutely wrenching and it’s every day.”

However, with the city seeing around 1,000 cases of coronavirus and over two dozen deaths, he said it was important not to rush a decision.

"We have one of the highest rates of infection in Virginia right now," Wilson said.

"Any plan anywhere in the world to reopen always has the base that you’ve got to be able to test," Wilson said. "If you don’t know what your infections are, then you don’t know and you’re flying blind. The last thing we want to do is reopen and then have a second wave that requires us to go back in the other direction."

Mayor Wilson also hoped cities and counties in Northern Virginia, Maryland, and D.C. could work together on a coordinated response.

"Ultimately, we operate as a region here and it’s important to recognize that in making decisions with that in mind," he said.

While the commonwealth's stay at home orders are set to expire on May 15, Northam emphasized the importance of continuing to social distance and that groups of 10 and more are still prohibited.



Here's what else Phase 1 will look like in Virginia:

Policies to keep customers and workers separate at in-person businesses

Conferences and trade shows limited, as short as possible

No social gatherings of more than 10 individuals

individuals Short breaks for workers to wash hands

Outdoor fitness activities only