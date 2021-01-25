Northern Virginia patient first in state to test positive for UK coronavirus variant

The Northern Virginia adult tested positive for the B.1.1.7 variant, and had no recent travel history.

NORFOLK, Va. — Monday afternoon, the Virginia Department of Health said someone in the state had tested positive for a fast-spreading variant of COVID-19.

The health department did not say where exactly the patient with the variant lived, but said he or she was an adult in Northern Virginia, with no recent travel history.

This variant, B.1.1.7, was first detected in the United Kingdom. It's suspected to be a strain of the virus that is more contagious.

It had been detected in 23 states by last Friday, in about 200 people.

State Health Commissioner, Dr. Norman Oliver, urged Virginians to continue staying home whenever possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"We know this variant strain spreads more quickly between people than other strains currently circulating in our communities, but we still have more to learn about whether it causes more severe illness," he said. "As our state public health officials closely monitor the emergence of the B.1.1.7 variant in our Commonwealth, it is important that all Virginians continue following mitigation measures.”