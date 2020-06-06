x
Novant Hospital system marks 1,000 successfully-treated virus cases

Robin Eaton, who works at the hospital as a patient sitter, was the 1,000th COVID-19 patient successfully treated within the Novant Health system in NC and Virginia.
Robin Eaton leaves the hospital after recovering from COVID-19 on Thursday, June 4, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C. Robin Eaton, who works at Forsyth Medical Center as a patient sitter, was the 1,000th COVID-19 patient successfully treated within the Novant Health system in North Carolina and Virginia, said Josh Jarman, a spokesman for the Novant Health.(Andrew Dye/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem woman who was treated for COVID-19 at Forsyth Medical Center was discharged on June 4. 

Robin Eaton, who works at the hospital as a patient sitter, was the 1,000th COVID-19 patient successfully treated within the Novant Health system in North Carolina and Virginia, said Josh Jarman, a spokesman for the Novant Health.

About 80 people, including her relatives, doctors, nurses and medical staff, applauded Eaton as she left the hospital in a wheelchair. She waved to the crowd.

“I’m so glad,” Eaton said. “Thank you, Jesus.”

