NSU requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test for homecoming

Norfolk State University announced that people attending its homecoming activities will have to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test within 72 hours of the events.

NSU's homecoming game is scheduled for Oct. 16 against Virginia University at Lynchburg. In a social media post, the university said its requirements will apply for the game and tailgating.

People will also have to wear a mask inside, regardless of vaccination status, and are encouraged to wear a mask outside.

The university said it's committed to a "culture of care" for all who visit its campus.

"We create these shared expectations of event participants in keeping with our core values of belonging within this community, our respect for one another as individuals and in recognition of the risks inherent to gathering amid a pandemic," NSU said in a social media post.