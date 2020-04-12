'It's on the world's radar' | Nursing homes in Hampton Roads prepare for COVID vaccine distribution

Who could first receive the vaccine, and how?

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Coronavirus vaccines are on their way to the Commonwealth, with Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announcing initial distribution plans Wednesday afternoon.

Health care workers and long-term care facilities, two communities hit particularly hard during the pandemic, are prioritized as the first groups to receive the vaccine.

"This is something we've been talking about for several months," Dr. Robert Walters said, Vice President of Clinical Affairs for Virginia Health Services said.

VHS, a Hampton Roads-based long-term care facility company, oversees several nursing homes and assisted living facilities in Newport News, Hampton, and surrounding communities.

According to Dr. Walters, VHS is coordinating with both the Virginia Department of Health as well as pharmacies to distribute the vaccine within its system of facilities.

“Pharmacy partners will be responsible for storage, delivery to facility, a bulk of clinic operations, administering it, and keeping records," he said.

Approximately 70,000 doses are set to be distributed across the state at first.

Dr. Walters said there are still details being worked out regarding the logistics behind administering the vaccine but he did shed light on information about other preparations already being done: