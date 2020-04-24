NYC firefighter loses 5-month-old daughter to coronavirus

“One of the worst experiences as a parent is to go through the loss of a child,” the FDNY’s Hispanic Society president said.

NEW YORK — It defies the natural order. Parents are not supposed to bury their children.

But, a New York City firefighter and his wife are now facing that unimaginable reality after their baby girl died Monday from COVID-19.

"She was very feisty. She was a little Angel with the most beautiful smile. She kept us on our toes," Jay-Natalie La Santa’s grandmother told NBC News.

Wanda La Santa said her granddaughter was rushed to the hospital on March 21 when she came down with a fever, but the 5-month-old girl faced an uphill battle. She was born with a heart condition – something that makes the coronavirus much more dangerous.

Her father, Jerel, called her “warrior princess” to honor her fighting spirit, but this was a battle little Jay-Natalie just couldn’t win.

“Rest in peace little one, God bless you,” FDNY Hispanic Society president Jose Prosper wrote in an Instagram post.

