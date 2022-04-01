ODU requiring booster shots for students, tests for those living on campus

Students who live on campus will have to show a negative COVID-19 test result taken no more than 72 hours before coming to campus.

NORFOLK, Va. — With new requirements for the spring semester, many Old Dominion University students are hoping to get COVID-19 tests before classes start.

Old Dominion University officials said the spring 2022 semester will begin as planned, with in-person classes and fully staffed operations.

“Hopefully, their decision does not jeopardize the health of anyone on campus. Hopefully, we don't have an outbreak and we have to go back home," said ODU Junior Zabia Evans.

One of the new requirements is students who live on campus will have to show a negative COVID-19 test result taken no more than 72 hours before coming to campus.

Evans knows COVID-19 tests are hard to find right now.

“Some students can't get a test in time for when they have to return to campus. I'm lucky in my area I can get a scheduled appointment fit Saturday at the earliest," said Evans.

ODU is also requiring eligible students and staff to get a COVID-19 booster shot. There are medical and religious exemptions to the rule. But those students will have to get weekly COVID-19 tests. ODU Senior Alex Burton hopes students have testing options on campus.

“You know I would love for ODU to have, you know a testing site available for incoming students if they’re going to require it," said Burton.

Burton said the school officials also sent out an email to students. Burton says ODU will also randomly test students too, regardless of their vaccination status.

“You know just surveying with testing. So they may test people that are vaccinated on file just to see what kind of numbers they are going to get," said Burton.

Burton and Evans hope other ODU students follow the new rules.

On Tuesday, ODU officials sent out the below statement regarding the testing requirement for students and also provided resources on where and how students and can get testing.

"Old Dominion University is asking students who live on campus to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test as part of their return to campus. Because of recent COVID-19 testing shortages occurring across the country, ODU’s Student Health Services is resuming free COVID-19 testing services this week for students in the area. Students outside the area may also use the on-campus testing services beginning Jan. 9, in the event a test could not be obtained prior to arriving to campus. Free testing can be scheduled and results can be uploaded through the Monarch Wellness Portal.

If a student tests positive, we ask they inform the University’s COVID Cares Team at covidcares@odu.edu, so staff may guide the student through contact tracing, quarantine and isolation protocols, following the latest CDC and VDH guidance.

Students are encouraged to contact Student Health Services at studenthealth@odu.edu or (757) 683-3132 with any questions about COVID-19 testing."