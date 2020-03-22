ODU postpones spring commencement to future date; offers 'flexible options' for graduates

The university assured students that anyone who wishes to participate in spring commencement at a later date will have flexible options.

NORFOLK, Va. — Old Dominion University said it will reschedule spring commencement to a future date after the school had to postpone it due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The university assured students that anyone who wishes to participate will have flexible options.

Those options include:

Students unable to attend the rescheduled spring commencement may attend a future commencement in person or virtually.

Students and families can attend spring commencement virtually.

The university said it will release more details.

For more information, visit odu.edu/covid19.