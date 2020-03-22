x
ODU postpones spring commencement to future date; offers 'flexible options' for graduates

The university assured students that anyone who wishes to participate in spring commencement at a later date will have flexible options.

NORFOLK, Va. — Old Dominion University said it will reschedule spring commencement to a future date after the school had to postpone it due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those options include:

  • Students unable to attend the rescheduled spring commencement may attend a future commencement in person or virtually.
  • Students and families can attend spring commencement virtually.

The university said it will release more details. 

For more information, visit odu.edu/covid19.

On March 11, the university said it was moving all classes online and asking students either to go home or stay at home in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

