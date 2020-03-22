ODU postpones spring commencement to future date; offers 'flexible options' for graduates

NORFOLK, Va. — Old Dominion University said it will reschedule spring commencement to a future date after the school had to postpone it due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The university assured students that anyone who wishes to participate will have flexible options.
Those options include:
- Students unable to attend the rescheduled spring commencement may attend a future commencement in person or virtually.
- Students and families can attend spring commencement virtually.
The university said it will release more details.
For more information, visit odu.edu/covid19.
On March 11, the university said it was moving all classes online and asking students either to go home or stay at home in response to the coronavirus pandemic.