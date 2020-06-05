ODU wants your help to put together the 'COVID-19 Archive'

Old Dominion University is asking people to share their experience of the coronavirus pandemic through things such as journal entries, poetry, photos, and artwork.

NORFOLK, Va. — Old Dominion University is seeking community input to document the COVID-19 pandemic for future generations.

The university announced the release of its COVID-19 archive website on Wednesday, where Hampton Roads locals can submit snapshots of their life from early 2020.

The goal is simple: to help academics later study how people dealt with the coronavirus outbreak.

A release from the university said collectors are looking for diary entries, poetry, recorded interviews, photos, artwork, social media posts, work meeting minutes - anything people have to explain their experiences.

"Each unique experience represents a significant snapshot of how neighborhoods, families and individuals cope with unimagined circumstances," wrote Kieth Pierce, ODU's director of public affairs.

Jessica Ritchie, head of the university library system's Special Collections and University Archives (SCUSA), said they are looking for diverse voices to contribute to the archive "in real time."

"Perhaps now more than ever, people need to know that their voices matter and that they are heard," Ritchie said.