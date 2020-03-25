Ohio Governor Mike DeWine praised TikTok star Charlie D'Amelio for doing her part to encourage social distancing.

With Ohio's stay at home order in effect, many across the state find themselves becoming familiar with social media apps like TikTok.

That includes Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.

Kicking off his daily press conference to address the coronavirus (COVID-19), DeWine didn't issue an order, but rather some praise. DeWine's gratitude was directed toward 15-year-old TikTok star Charli D'Amelio, who teamed with Cincinnati-based Procter & Gamble to create the #DistanceDance to encourage social distancing and drive donations during the pandemic.

Those who post their own version of the distance dance on TikTok will help generate sponsored donations to Feeding America and Matthew 25: Ministries, both of which are working to serve at-risk populations that have been hit the hardest by the coronavirus.

"Stay home & do the #distancedance," wrote D'Amelio, who possesses 40 million TikTok followers -- the most on the platform. "Tag me & the hashtag in your video. P&G will donate to Feeding America & Matthew 25 for first 3M videos."

"Inhale, exhale, breathe slow, rewind. stay at home!" reads a caption at the end of the video, which is set to "Big Ups" by Jordyn and Nic Da Kid Ft. Ying Nnelg.