Old Dominion University shares COVID-19 update for faculty, staff in spring semester

ODU officials said faculty and staff will no longer be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Students will still need their vaccines.

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's Note: The above video is on file from a separate story that aired on Jan. 4, 2022. ODU gave an update for students who were returning to the campus.

As many colleges started their Spring 2022 semester this month virtually, one university in Norfolk says it made some changes to its COVID-19 protocols.

Old Dominion University announced some new updates for school employees. This follows Executive Directive 2 that Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed.

School officials said faculty and staff will no longer be required to be fully vaccinated. They are still encouraging employees to get a vaccine and booster shot for a layer of protection against COVID-19.

Students are still required to be fully vaccinated and should provide proof of receiving a booster shot by Feb. 10. That submission can be made in the Monarch Wellness Portal.

The school announced ahead of the new semester that students needed to show a negative COVID-19 test before they returned to the campus.

Although weekly testing for non-vaccinated employees will no longer be required, the school will still be offering it and encourages people to take advantage of it for safety.

Everyone will still need to wear a face mask in all indoor facilities on the campus --people can pick up a disposable mask at one of the masking stations set up throughout the campus.

For more information on how to set up an appointment to receive a COVID-19 test on ODU's campus, click here. Students and employees will be able to get step-by-step assistance on using the Monarch Wellness Portal.