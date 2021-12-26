As Omicron spreads, health experts brace for potential post-holiday surge

Virginia saw more than 8,000 new COVID-19 cases on the day before Christmas.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — As coronavirus cases rise across the country, health experts in Hampton Roads say they’re bracing for another uptick because of the holidays.

Riverside Health System Vice President and Chief Pharmacy Officer Cindy Williams said health care workers are aware a post-holiday surge is a possibility, but we won’t know for sure just how bad it will be, for another week or two.

“I think we’ve seen a bit of that after Thanksgiving... not surprising, people traveled, maybe out of state where there could be different transmission levels, people got around tables. I think the same is going to happen in Christmas," Williams said. “Usually when we start seeing the hospitalizations go up – it’s a good seven to 10 days after we’ve had these events, sometimes two weeks.”

As cases rise, the Centers for Disease Control say the Omicron variant accounts for more than 70% of all new cases.

Williams said the best way to slow the spread is to get vaccinated, and there’s no better time than the holidays.

“I think the Christmas holiday’s a great time for the whole family to go out get your kids vaccinated, get your parents boosted, so we can enter 2022 in as strong a place as possible, related to COVID," Williams said.

But, she added, getting vaccinated is only one part of the solution.

“We need to mask, right? We need to social distance. We need to wash our hands," Williams said. "All of those things are very effective and when you add that with vaccination, will keep us as safe as possible.”