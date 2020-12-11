'On pins and needles' | Newport News nursing home worried as COVID cases rise

Rising coronavirus numbers across the country serve as a reminder that the virus's threat is just as prevalent as it ever was.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The sound of Bingo calls on a Wednesday afternoon reminds the staff and residents at James River Convalescent and Rehabilitation Center of some semblance of normalcy.

Still, rising COVID numbers across the country serve as a reminder that the virus's threat is just as prevalent as it ever was.

"There’s always that fear, especially with what’s in the community right now," Mark Klyczek, President and CEO of Virginia Health Services said, which oversees several nursing homes and assisted living facilities in Hampton Roads.

According to data from the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living, nursing homes share a similar trend to the rest of the country. Based on AHCA/ NACL data, COVID cases have risen 44 percent per week between mid-September until the week of October 18. This information, coming as coronavirus cases hit another record high.

"Every day you’re on pins and needles because it’s so real. It’s people's lives, people’s health," Klyczek said.

For him, those numbers serve as a reminder of an obstacle they’re hoping not to face again.

"When we had the outbreak at James River, it just happens in a span of two to three days."

An outbreak in late August brought the nursing home's total number of COVID cases to 50 among its residents, as well as nine deaths and 22 staff members infected.

The latest updated information from the Virginia Department of Health shows James River recorded 60 cases and eight deaths in its last update from September 1.

Now, as cases are rising in the country, Virginia, and even Hampton Roads, Klyczek worries about the effects of another case at the facility.