Operation Smile donates thousands of masks, gloves to Sentara Princess Anne Hospital

Operation Smile donated 1,800 masks and 4,500 gloves to Sentara Princess Anne Hospital to protect health care workers working amid the coronavirus pandemic.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach-based Operation Smile donated thousands of masks and gloves to Sentara Princess Anne Hospital in response to the shortage health care facilities are facing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The nonprofit organization donated 1,800 masks and 4,500 gloves to the hospital, according to a news release.

Sentara Princess Anne Hospital CEO Paul Gaden reached out to the organization for support.

“We are grateful as Operation Smile is a neighbor who stepped up to help us help the community," Gaden said.

"These donated supplies are much needed as we deal with this global health pandemic.”

The donated supplies were originally gifted to Operation Smile by two of its corporate partners Ansell and Henry Schein.