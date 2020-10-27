Operation Warp Speed leaders say coronavirus vaccine will be ready starting in January

A top general says effort so far to develop and test a COVID-19 vaccine has been 'Herculean.'

WASHINGTON — Leaders of the Pentagon's "Operation Warp Speed" describe ongoing efforts to test, develop, manufacture and distribute a safe and effective coronavirus vaccine to the country in record time as "a Herculean task."

It is a process that typically can take up to eight years, but they're getting there in what is now just the seventh month.

After partnering with private industry, they're on track to have 300 million doses ready in the next few months -- some by January 2021, more later.

"And we are really proud to be working together in this collective team to drive towards a solution of a safe, effective vaccine for the American people," said Army Gen. Gustave Perna, Chief Operating Officer for Operation Warp Speed. "And I am very confident that we're going to be successful to this end. We are really just at the brink of finally seeing the fruits of our labor."

Calling it "a whole of America approach," Warp Speed leaders say the Departments of Defense and Health & Human Services have joined forces with the pharmaceutical industry.

Six of seven manufacturers already have advance orders in production and have 22 manufacturing plants in 13 states and three countries: the U.S., Canada and the Netherlands

Two companies, Moderna and Phizer have conducted tens of thousands of clinical trials already, with safety and ethical standards being the top priorities.

"Over 60,000 Americans have said, 'I will volunteer, I don't know if I'm going to get the vaccine or a placebo, but, I'm going to do my part in fighting this pandemic,'" said Dr. Matthew Hepburn, Operation Warp Speed Vaccine Development Lead. "I think we have extraordinary appreciation for these volunteers"