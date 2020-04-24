Patient First at Chesapeake, Hampton offering drive-up COVID-19 testing

The testing is by appointment only. A patient must have symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat) or be a healthcare worker or first responder.

Two Patient First locations in Hampton Roads are offering drive-up testing for COVID-19.

The designated testing centers are at Battlefield Boulevard in Chesapeake and West Mercury Boulevard in Hampton.

Testing is currently scheduled between 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., every day.

Appointments are made by calling the designated testing center.

Patients are asked about symptoms and risk factors to determine whether they meet screening criteria based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control.

In order to be tested, a patient must have a symptom or symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat) or be a healthcare worker or first responder.

Patients may remain in their vehicles throughout the entire process.

For insured patients, there is no out-of-pocket expense for COVID-19 testing. The visit will be submitted to the patients' insurance.

Patient First accepts all major insurance plans, including Medicare and Medicaid.

For self-pay patients, the cost is $90 plus a separate bill from the lab, which is $51.31 in Virginia.