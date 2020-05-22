NBA legend Patrick Ewing has COVID-19, Georgetown announces

The Hoyas men's basketball coach is under isolated care at the hospital.

NBA legend and Georgetown University men's basketball coach Patrick Ewing has tested positive for COVID-19, Georgetown announced Friday.

"This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly," Ewing said in a statement. "I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones. Now more than ever, I want to thank the healthcare workers and everyone on the front lines. I'll be fine and we will all get through this."

Georgetown said Ewing is under isolated care at a local hospital. He is the only member of the men's basketball program to test positive.

Ewing, a Georgetown alum, spent most of his professional career with the New York Knicks and is a member of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, or death.