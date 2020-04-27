The Wolf Administration said Monday it is easing restrictions for business related to certain outdoor activities, provided they follow state guidelines for COVID-19

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Gov. Tom Wolf's administration announced Monday that, beginning Friday, golf courses, boating marinas, guided fishing trips and privately owned campgrounds can re-open -- provided they follow updated life-sustaining business guidance issued by the state.

Wolf's office said the governor is lifting some restrictions for businesses related to certain outdoor activities that were put in place due to the COVID-19 outbreak, so that Pennsylvanians "have opportunities to safely enjoy outdoor recreation as a way to maintain positive physical and mental health."

The new life-sustaining business guidance and FAQ issued by the Wolf Administration include specifics for how these outdoor recreational industries can resume activities while prioritizing public health and safety, Wolf's office said.

Campgrounds in state parks will remain closed through Thursday, May 14.

“Pennsylvanians have remained resilient throughout this COVID-19 crisis, and as we successfully continue to flatten the curve to protect our physical health, it is critical that we also focus on our physical and mental health during these extraordinary times," Wolf said in a press release. "As the weather warms and daylight lengthens, enjoying time outdoors is an important way to manage stress.

"As we start to take measured, limited steps to reopen our commonwealth, reopening these industries will help to rebuild our economy and strengthen our mental health.”

According to a recent study by the Kaiser Family Foundation, Wolf's office said, nearly half (45 percent) of adults in the United States reported that their mental health has been negatively impacted due to worry and stress over COVID-19, with the burden likely to continue even as the pandemic’s threat diminishes.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidance on visiting parks and recreational facilities. These guidelines must be followed statewide by businesses and when engaging in outdoor activity while the state disaster declaration remains in effect, the Wolf Administration said.

The guidelines will ensure the safety of individuals and families engaging in outdoor activities and adherence will help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Stay close to home: Pennsylvanians are encouraged to enjoy permitted outdoor recreational activities within their community and avoid crowding popular destinations.



“Practicing social distancing takes a little planning and patience but it is necessary if we want to continue to flatten the curve while ensuring that Pennsylvanians have opportunities to de-stress and get exercise,” Wolf said. “Finding the balance between enjoying the outdoors and staying safe is only possible when all Pennsylvanians are abiding by the same precautions. It’s critical that all Pennsylvanians adhere to the safety guidelines to allow for these outdoor activities to remain available to the public.”