People in Chesapeake collect donations for families impacted by coronavirus closures

People

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — School division across Hampton Roads are providing to-go meals for children who are out of school because of COVID-19, but members of the community are doing a little extra to ensure children are eating during the mandatory closure that will last at least two weeks.

Rachel Autenreith and a group of volunteers in Chesapeake are among them.

“It went from one small Facebook post to over $2000 of donations and over 232 children in a matter of 36 hours,” Autenreith said.

The place where Autenreith works donated reusable bags, and volunteers collected items including milk, juice and apples for families who responded to the Facebook post.

Monday, she and a small group of volunteers dropped off the food.

“I almost feel like it’s just not enough,” Autenreith said. “My heart pours out for those moms who are just trying to get by and take care of their children."

When volunteers drop off the donations, they're avoiding person-to-person contact. Instead, they leave the items and message the recipient.

Autenreith said at least 200 people offered their help with the project.

“It’s just exciting,” said volunteer Saunnie Butts.

Butts said it’s an outlet to help cope with coronavirus.