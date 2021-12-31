New Year's Eve COVID-19 test line wrapped around Military Circle Mall

From Norfolk to Hampton, people waited in extremely long lines in the hopes of getting tested. Some people sat in lawn chairs, with blankets and books to read.

With several days of back-to-back record-breaking numbers of coronavirus cases in Virginia, many people in Hampton Roads were searching for a COVID-19 test on New Year's Eve.

Virginia Department of Health (VDH) leaders held a COVID-19 testing clinic at Military Circle Mall. Thousands of people showed up and waited hours in line.

Some people sat and waited in lawn chairs, with blankets and books to read.

“We expected a lot of people, that’s why we did it,” explained Paul Brumund, the chief operations officer for both the Norfolk and Virginia Beach health departments.

Here is a look at the line. We have about 45 minutes until the testing clinic opens here at Military Circle Mall. #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/egtahXUWNK — Ali Weatherton 13News Now (@13AliWeatherton) December 31, 2021

VDH leaders said this additional testing clinic was due to the record-breaking COVID-19 cases in the state. Friday, there were more than 17,600 newly reported cases.

People who stood in line said they wanted to know if they, too, have the virus.

“The localities that have home-testing kits are pretty much depleted," Brumund explained. "People were telling us that they can’t find them and they can’t get appointments with their providers."

Brumund said offering more testing opportunities was just one way to slow the spread of the virus.

"It is New Year’s Eve and we are real thankful for MAKO laboratories to help," he said. "It’s mostly their staff. I don’t have a full count but it’s at least 10-15 people in there, and we have some local health department and state health department staff to support.”

All the PCR tests will go to a lab to be processed, which VDH leaders said could take a few days. They said if you have symptoms of the virus, it's important to quarantine until your results come back.

The Military Circle Mall clinic will have COVID-19 testing again on Monday, Jan. 3 between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.