Person at Birdneck Elementary School tests positive for COVID-19

Virginia Beach City Public Schools officials haven't said if the person is a student or faculty member. Health officials believe the risk of transmission is low.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach City Public Schools said someone who was at Birdneck Elementary School last week tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials did not identify whether this person was a student, parent or part of school staff and faculty, but they said the individual was inside the school building on Sept. 22 and Sept. 23.

They will not be allowed back inside until they're released by their healthcare provider. They're also under a self-quarantine which ends on Oct. 7.

The Virginia Beach Department of Public Health believes the risk of transmission is low since this person was wearing a face covering and practicing social distancing.