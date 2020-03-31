Person at Newport News apartment complex reports potential exposure to COVID-19

Residents at Heritage Forest Apartments got a letter saying someone in the complex was potentially exposed to COVID-19. But tenants still feel left in the dark.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Property managers at Heritage Forest Apartments in Newport News sent tenants a letter Monday saying a person in the community reported a potential exposure to Covid19.

Management said in the letter they are speaking with the health department and taking the necessary precautions to keep everyone safe.

Management is not releasing information detailing who has been exposed or infected and ask residents to contact the Virginia Health Department coronavirus hotline at (877) 275-8343 or their doctor for additional guidance and information.

People who live at the complex said they have questions, like who the individual is, which building they reside in and if children came in contact with this person. Kayla Lynch has lived there about a year.

“I was surprised,” Lynch said. “It hit close to home. I didn't think it was this serious until it got into the neighborhood.”

Of the more than 1,200 coronavirus cases in Virginia, there are 23 in Newport News. Lynch knows that number will rise.

“I already disinfect the lights, door handles. Now I'm not touching things, I have sanitizer,” Lynch said. “I think everyone should take it serious and stay in the house. People are having parties. Stay in the house so we can come back out eventually.”

The Franklin Johnston Group manages Heritage Forest. 13News Now reached out to the company but have not heard back.