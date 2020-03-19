Person on Virginia's Eastern Shore tests positive for COVID-19

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. — Health officials on the Eastern Shore said Thursday that there was a case of COVID-19 there.
The Eastern Shore Health District said it believed the person who was infected had been traveling and that the person didn't develop COVID-19 as a result of it spreading in the community.
The case is the first one reported in that part of Virginia.
Word of it came a short time after health officials on the Middle Peninsula said that a child who was younger than 10 in Gloucester County tested positive for COVID-19.
“We are not surprised to see our first positive COVID-19 case in the District. This reinforces the significant importance of social distancing,” said Eastern Shore Health District Director Dr. Richard Williams.
The health department was conductong surveillance and investigation of any future potential cases on Thursday.