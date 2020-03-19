Person on Virginia's Eastern Shore tests positive for COVID-19

The Eastern Shore Health District said someone who lives there picked up coronavirus while traveling. Officials were trying to determine any potential exposures.

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. — Health officials on the Eastern Shore said Thursday that there was a case of COVID-19 there.

The Eastern Shore Health District said it believed the person who was infected had been traveling and that the person didn't develop COVID-19 as a result of it spreading in the community.

The case is the first one reported in that part of Virginia.

Word of it came a short time after health officials on the Middle Peninsula said that a child who was younger than 10 in Gloucester County tested positive for COVID-19.

“We are not surprised to see our first positive COVID-19 case in the District. This reinforces the significant importance of social distancing,” said Eastern Shore Health District Director Dr. Richard Williams.