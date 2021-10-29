FDA gives the go-ahead for Pfizer's 5-11 vaccine. Here's what you need to know.

Pending the green light from the CDC, the Virginia Department of Health says they're ready to receive the kid-sized doses.

NORFOLK, Va. — Kids are one step closer to getting vaccinated against the virus that has already killed 744,000 Americans.

Friday, the FDA authorized emergency use of Pfizer’s vaccine for kids 5-11.

"The data looks good as to the efficacy and the safety," said Dr. Anthony Fauci about the vaccine.

Next up, the CDC will make a more detailed recommendation on Tuesday as to which kids should get vaccinated.

The director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, will make her final decision shortly after, which could make 28 million children eligible for the shot.

"There will be vaccines out there so children can start rolling up their sleeve," she said.

While children are at lower risk of severe illness or death from COVID-19, over 8,000 have been hospitalized and about one-third of them have required intensive care.

Nearly 100 kids ages 5 to 11 have died.

So, what do you need to know as a parent?

These shots will be kid-sized, just 1/3 of the doses given to adults.

Pfizer says their data shows it’s nearly 91% effective against symptomatic disease in children.

"That’s actually more effective than a lot of routine childhood vaccines we use," Dr. Alok Patel with Stanford Children’s Health told ABC News.

Pfizer's study included 2,268 participants who were 5 to 11 years old.

It will be administered as a two-dose series, three weeks apart.

So, if you want your child to be fully vaccinated by the holidays, you’d need to get that first shot in early November.

Your child may have a sore arm, fever or achiness after their shot, just like teens and adults.

This specific vaccine will come with an orange cap instead of a purple one to avoid mix-ups with the full dose.

Locally, the Virginia Department of Health says they’re prepared to receive this smaller dose of the vaccine and expect to be giving it out next week, pending the green light from the CDC.

There will be lots of options as to where you can go to get the shot-- pediatrician and family practice offices, pharmacies, federally qualified health centers and Community Vaccination Centers.