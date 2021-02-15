How to make a COVID-19 vaccination appointment in Virginia

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Making a COVID-19 vaccination appointment in Virginia is a three-step process: (1) determining which phase you fall into (2) pre-registering or filling out an interest form if necessary and (3) booking an appointment when it’s your turn. We’ll walk you through these steps below. Feel free to share this guide with anyone you know who needs assistance.
PLEASE NOTE: If you pre-register or fill out an interest form, that is not a scheduled appointment. You'll be contacted when the vaccination site is ready to schedule you.
1. AM I ELIGIBLE?
Click the link below to take a survey and find out when you can get vaccinated:
And you can find out which phase your health district is vaccinating at the link below: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine/phase-by-health-district/
PLEASE NOTE: Supply is extremely limited. Even if you are eligible, it may take a while to schedule an appointment.
2. YES, I AM ELIGIBLE! HOW CAN I BOOK AN APPOINTMENT?
Hooray! For general vaccine rollout information in Virginia, visit this site: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine/
Now, let’s walk you through booking your appointment. There are many ways to schedule a vaccine in Virginia:
- Health care personnel: you should be vaccinated at your workplace. If you are a healthcare worker who can’t access the vaccine through your employer, call the local health department where you work or contact the VDH COVID-19 Call Center at 877-275-8343 for assistance.
- Residents of long-term care facilities: you should be vaccinated at your facility through partnerships with CVS and Walgreens pharmacies.
- Essential workers: check with your employers to see if employer-based vaccination clinics are being held. If not, pre-register with the local health department where you work.
- Anyone else who is eligible: previously, you were told to pre-register with your local health department or health district. Virginia is now launching a centralized, statewide system at vaccinate.virginia.gov on Feb. 16 (Fairfax County has opted out. If you are a Fairfax resident skip to the next bullet point). According to the state Dept. of Health, "existing waiting lists will be imported to the new system and pre-registration will be temporarily unavailable throughout Virginia. All individuals who have previously filled out a survey or form or signed up for a waitlist to be vaccinated through their local health district will be automatically imported into the new statewide system." People will keep their current place in line and will be able to search that they are in the new system as of Tuesday morning, according to the Dept. of Health.
- Fairfax County chose to opt out of the centralized state system. The County launched its own vaccine dashboard here and you can register for a vaccine in Fairfax County at this website: https://www.fairfaxcounty.gov/health/novel-coronavirus/vaccine/registration
- Reach out to your local pharmacy. Many pharmacies and medical facilities have their own vaccine registration websites. CVS Pharmacy is administering COVID-19 vaccines to those who are eligible at locations throughout the state. Bookings are open online. You can register in advance at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app. You can also call 800-746-7287.
While vaccine registration will be centralized at vaccinate.virginia.gov starting Feb. 16, local health departments continue to serve as a resource for local updates and announcements. Local health department websites and phone numbers are below, organized in alphabetical order. To save time scrolling, hold down the “command” and “F” keys on your keyboard. Then, type your county into the search box that appears.
- Alexandria: https://www.alexandriava.gov/Vaccines
You can also call 703-746-4996
- Alleghany: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/alleghany/rcahd-covid-19-vaccine/
- Botetourt: 540-473-8240
- Covington: 540-962-2173
- Craig: 540-864-5136
- Roanoke City: 540-283-5050
- Salem: 540-387-5530
- Vinton: 540-857-7800
- Arlington: https://www.arlingtonva.us/covid-19/vaccines/
You can also call the county’s COVID-19 hotline at 703-228-7999
- Blue Ridge: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/blue-ridge/covid-19-vaccination/
- Albemarle
- Charlottesville
- Fluvanna
- Greene
- Louisa
- Nelson
You can also call the BRHD COVID hotline at 434-972-6261 (open M-F 8am-4:30pm)
- Central Shenandoah: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/central-shenandoah/covid-19-vaccine-information/
- Augusta: 540-332-7830
- Bath: 540-839-7246
- Buena Vista City: 540-261-2149
- Harrisonburg: 540-574-5102
- Highland: 540-468-2270
- Lexington: 540-463-3185
- Rockbridge: 540-463-3185
- Rockingham: 540-574-5100
- Staunton: 540-332-7830
- Waynesboro: 540-949-0137
- Central Virginia: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/central-virginia/
- Amherst
- Appomattox
- Bedford
- Campbell
- Lynchburg
You can also call the CVHD Call Center: 434-477-5965
You can also call the Southside COVID-19 hotline at 757-683-2745 M-F 9am-12:30pm and 1:30pm-5pm
- Chesterfield: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/chesterfield/
- Chesterfield
- Colonial Heights
- Powhatan
You can also call the Chesterfield Health District Coronavirus Hotline M-F 8am-4:30pm at 804-318-8207
- Chickahominy: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/chickahominy/
- Charles City
- Goochland
- Hanover
- New Kent
You can also call the Chickahominy Health District Call Center 8am-4:30pm M-F at 804-365-3240
- Crater: https://vdh.virginia.gov/crater/
- Dinwiddie
- Emporia
- Greensville
- Hopewell
- Petersburg
- Prince George
- Surry
- Sussex
You can also call COVID-19 General Information: 804-862-8989
- Cumberland Plateau: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/cumberland-plateau/vaccine/
- Buchanan
- Dickenson
- Russell
- Tazewell
You can also call 276-889-7621
- Eastern Shore: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/eastern-shore/
- Accomack
- Northampton
You can also call 757-787-5880
- Fairfax: https://www.fairfaxcounty.gov/health/novel-coronavirus/vaccine
- Fairfax
- Fairfax City
- Falls Church
Fairfax County chose to opt out of the centralized state system. The County launched its own vaccine dashboard here and you can register for a vaccine in Fairfax County at this website: https://www.fairfaxcounty.gov/health/novel-coronavirus/vaccine/registration
You can also call 703-246-2411 M-F 8am-4:30pm
You can also call the Hampton/Peninsula Health Districts’ Vaccine Hotline: 757-594-7496
- Henrico: https://henrico.us.health
You can also call the Richmond City and Henrico County Health Districts Call Center at 804-205-3501
- Lenowisco: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/lenowisco/vaccine/
- Lee: 276-346-2011
- Norton: 276-328-8000
- Scott: 276-386-1312
- Wise: 276-328-8000
- Lord Fairfax: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/lord-fairfax/
- Clarke: 540-955-1033
- Frederick: 540-722-3470
- Page: 540-743-6528
- Shenandoah: 540-459-3733
- Warren: 540-635-3159
- Winchester: 540-722-3470
- Loudoun: https://www.loudoun.gov/covid19vaccine/
You can also call 703-737-8300 Monday-Sunday, 9am-5pm.
- Mount Rogers: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/mount-rogers-vaccine/
- Bland
- Bristol
- Carroll
- Galax
- Grayson
- Smyth
- Washington
- Wythe
You can also call the contacts below.
Karen Shelton, Health Director: 276-781-7450
Patricia B. Vanhoy, Nurse Manager Sr: 276-781-7450
- New River: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/new-river/
- Floyd
- Giles
- Montgomery
- Pulaski
- Radford
You can also call 540-838-8222
You can also call 757-664-7468
- Peninsula: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/peninsula/
- James City
- Newport News
- Poquoson
- Williamsburg
- York
You can also call 757-594-7496 9am - 4pm M-F
- Piedmont: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/piedmont/
- Amelia: 804-561-2711
- Buckingham: 434-969-4244
- Charlotte: 434-542-5251
- Cumberland: 804-492-4661
- Lunenburg: 434-696-2346
- Nottoway: 434-645-7595
- Prince Edward: 434-392-8187
- Pittsylvania-Danville: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/pittsylvania-danville
You can also call 434-766-9828
You can also call 757-393-8585
- Prince William: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/prince-william/
- Manassas City
- Manassas Park
- Prince William
You can also call 703-872-7759
- Rappahannock: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/rappahannock/
- Caroline
- Fredericksburg
- King George
- Spotsylvania
- Stafford
You can also call 540-899-4797
- Rappahannock Rapidan: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/rappahannock-rapidan/
- Culpeper
- Fauquier
- Madison
- Orange
- Rappahannock
You can also call 540-308-6072
You can also call: 804-205-3501
You can also call 540-283-5050
- Southside: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/southside/
- Brunswick
- Halifax
- Mecklenburg
You can also call 434-738-6545
- Three Rivers: https://www/vdh.virginia.gov/three-rivers/
- Essex
- Gloucester
- King and Queen
- King William
- Lancaster
- Mathews
- Middlesex
- Northumberland
- Richmond County
- Westmoreland
You can also call the COVID-19 Resource Center: 804-824-2733
- Virginia Beach: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/virginia-beach/
You can also call 757-683-2745
- West Piedmont: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/west-piedmont/
- Franklin: 540-484-0314
- Henry: 276-638-2311
- Martinsville: 276-638-2311
- Patrick: 276-693-2069
- Western Tidewater: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/western-tidewater/vaccine-information/
- Franklin City: 757-562-6109
- Isle of Wight: 757-279-3070
- Southampton: 757-653-3040
- Suffolk: 757-514-4781
