Playgrounds, dog parks, skate parks to close in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — To keep the public safe as the coronavirus continues to spread in the Hampton Roads area, all parks will close in Virginia Beach.

Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation announced on Wednesday that all playgrounds, skate parks, dog parks, basketball and volleyball courts will close starting Thursday, March 26.

Larger playgrounds and parks like the Kids Cove at Mount Trashmore and Grommet Island at the Oceanfront have been barricaded with signage indicating the parks are closed until further notice.

City workers will also remove nets from volleyball courts and place signage at highly-used basketball courts in the city.

The gates of dog parks and skate parks will be locked and signs will be placed there, as well.

There are 23 cases of COVID-19 in Virginia Beach, according to the Virginia Department of Health. One person in the city has died as a result of respiratory failure due to the virus.