Police in Richmond closed Capitol Square to prevent protest gathering

NORFOLK, Va. — Officials said Thursday afternoon that they had blocked entry to Richmond's Capitol Square to prevent "an unpermitted event" that would violate Governor Ralph Northam's ban on gatherings of more than 10 people.

The release is most likely referring to the planned gathering of several anti-coronavirus-shut-down groups, like End the Lockdown, Reopen Virginia and Virginians Against Excessive Quarantine.

According to Thursday's release, the unnamed groups were encouraging participants to hug and share food at the planned protest. The Division of Capitol Police said the event would have posed a risk to public health.

Officials closed the gates to Capitol Square when crowds began to group up there.

Virginia's Department of General Services said the face-off went peacefully.