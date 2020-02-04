Portsmouth Fire Department says two personnel test positive for coronavirus

The department has four people at home self-isolating, and one person who was sick but has recovered. Fire and rescue teams are working overtime to stay staffed.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Fire Department officials said Thursday that two of their personnel tested positive for coronavirus.

Jim Hoffler, the Portsmouth Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services Chief, said their staff has four people on home isolation and one person who returned to work after their symptoms cleared.

Their companies are still fully staffed because fire and rescue workers are working overtime while the department looks for new recruits to staunch staffing shortages.

Hoffler said they have eight open firefighter positions, and two paramedic positions.

"We are currently in the hiring processes for Full time Firefighter Recruits, Full time Paramedics, Part time Paramedics, Part time Advanced EMT’s and Part time Basic EMT’s," Hoffler wrote in an email.