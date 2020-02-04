Portsmouth Fire Department says two personnel test positive for coronavirus

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Fire Department officials said Thursday that two of their personnel tested positive for coronavirus.
Jim Hoffler, the Portsmouth Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services Chief, said their staff has four people on home isolation and one person who returned to work after their symptoms cleared.
Their companies are still fully staffed because fire and rescue workers are working overtime while the department looks for new recruits to staunch staffing shortages.
Hoffler said they have eight open firefighter positions, and two paramedic positions.
"We are currently in the hiring processes for Full time Firefighter Recruits, Full time Paramedics, Part time Paramedics, Part time Advanced EMT’s and Part time Basic EMT’s," Hoffler wrote in an email.
Hoffler said 21 Academy recruits will be going back into Emergency Operations at the end of their training, but he didn't say how soon that would be.
RELATED: Virginia Beach-based Operation Blessing distributes face masks, sanitizing kits to first responders in Virginia