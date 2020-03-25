Portsmouth firefighters, paramedics quarantined due to possible coronavirus exposure

Several Portsmouth firefighters and paramedics are in self-isolation after they were possibly exposed to COVID-19.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Several members of the Portsmouth Professional Fire Fighters & Paramedics Association in Portsmouth have self-quarantined after they say they were possibly exposed to COVID-19.

The association posted a notice on their Facebook page, saying that nine personnel were possibly exposed during an emergency response to an incident on Tuesday.

All nine people are in self-isolation at this time and all companies and apparatus are still staffed and in service, according to the group.