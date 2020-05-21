x
Poultry plant in North Carolina reports 570 COVID-19 cases

Meat producer Tyson Foods is reporting 570 cases of COVID-19 at a poultry processing complex in North Carolina.
WILKESBORO, N.C. — Meat producer Tyson Foods is reporting 570 cases of COVID-19 at a poultry processing complex in North Carolina. 

Tyson said in a news release that it tested more than 2,000 staff members and contractors who work at its facility in Wilkesboro. Tyson said that most of the 570 didn’t show symptoms. 

Tyson said it’s increasing testing and health care options at 30 of its facilities and providing face masks, putting physical barriers between work stations and implementing social distancing practices.  

Tyson had temporarily closed parts of the North Carolina complex that houses multiple plants for deep cleaning, including a multi-day closure announced last week. 

