PPE decontamination units coming to Virginia soon

Hampton Roads health care providers will be able to have their personal protective equipment cleaned in specialized units

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Medical professionals can't wait to use the Battelle Critical Care Decontamination systems.

Newport News Dr. Elizabeth Broderick said accessing personal protective equipment has been a challenge during the coronavirus pandemic.

"This is a huge game changer for first responders and doctors," said Dr. Elizabeth Broderick.

"The N-95 supply is low, we need it to see sick patients. Everybody is trying to find masks and nobody can."

Broderick hopes these decontamination units will change that.

Battelle will be building and operating three units in Virginia.

“Once all three units are operational we will have the ability to decontaminate up to 240 masks in the Commonwealth per day.”

"With this decontamination, you can reuse the masks up to 20 times. This means all of us can continue to do the the best job we possibly can for our patients. So we can stay safe and keep our patients safe," said Broderick.

Battelle representatives sent video of how the process works.

Once the PPE goes through hours of decontamination, the equipment is scanned and shipped back to hospitals. Their goal is to have next day deliveries.