How to pre-screen your kids for COVID-19 before sending them to school

Each of our school divisions in Hampton Roads are asking parents to “pre-screen” their kids for COVID-19 before sending them to the classroom.

NORFOLK, Va. — As many students still aren’t eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, doctors say parents still need to take precautions before sending their kids to school.

Each of our school divisions in Hampton Roads ask parents to “pre-screen” their kids for COVID-19 before sending them to the classroom.

"When you talk about parents, you now have expanded the definition of what we need to do," said Dr. Verneeta Williams with Riverside Health System.

A mother herself, she says you should check in with your kids before they get on the bus.

"When you talk about well-being, it’s not just the body. It’s the soul, it’s the mind. So, I think parents first need to make sure their child’s overall well-being is okay."

She also says the symptoms you should be looking for are:

Fever above 100.4 degrees F

Shortness of breath

Cough

Chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

It’s also important to take into account if someone else in your house is exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms or if your child has been around someone else that has tested positive.

"Parents really have to become the investigators," said Williams.

Williams says if you think your child is sick, it’s best to just keep them home until you know what they have.

As for how to tell the difference between COVID-19 or just a cold without a test, she says there's one symptom in particular to watch for.

"We really can’t tell a specific virus from another, most often because all of the symptoms are similar except for the taste and smell loss which we think that is just specific to COVID-19."

Williams also says you should make sure your child is getting enough sleep, exercise and taking their vitamins to help strengthen your child’s immune system before they get sick.

The good news for parents with kids 5-11 -- a vaccine for them may be available in the near future.