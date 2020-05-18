President Trump says he's been taking malaria drug in case he gets COVID-19

President Trump spent weeks pushing hydroxychloroquine as a possible COVID-19 cure, against the advice of many of his administration’s top medical professionals.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Monday that he is taking the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine to lessen symptoms should he get the new coronavirus, even though the drug is unproven for fighting COVID-19.

Trump told reporters he has been taking the drug, hydroxychloroquine, and a zinc supplement daily “for about a week and a half now.”

Trump spent weeks pushing the drug as a potential cure for COVID-19 against the cautionary advice of many of his administration’s top medical professionals.

The drug has the potential to cause significant side effects in some patients and has not been shown to combat the new coronavirus.

"You'd be surprised at home many people are taking it. Especially the front line workers before you catch it. The front line workers, many many are taking it. I happen to be taking it," Trump revealed while taking questions from reporters during a round-table with restaurant executives."

The president added: “I’m taking it, hydroxychlororquine. Right now, yeah. Couple of weeks ago, I started taking it. Cause I think it’s good, I’ve heard a lot of good stories.”

The president's comments come nearly a month after the FDA warned doctors against prescribing hydroxychloroquine or the related drug chloroquine except in hospitals and research studies.

In an alert, regulators flagged reports of sometimes fatal heart side effects among coronavirus patients taking hydroxychloroquine or the related drug chloroquine. The decades-old drugs, also prescribed for lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, can cause a number of side effects, including heart rhythm problems, severely low blood pressure and muscle or nerve damage.

Trump said his doctor did not recommend the drug to him, but he requested it from the White House physician.

“I started taking it, because I think it’s good,” Trump said. “I’ve heard a lot of good stories.”

Back in April, some of social media claimed that the president’s vocal support of hydroxychloroquine against COVID-19 was tied with possible financial incentives. The reality is less simple.

VERIFY found that while President Trump does have some shares in multiple pharmaceutical companies that produce hydroxychloroquine, the investments are part of mutual funds that are, in turn, part of family trusts. Trump, himself, does not have direct control over these trusts.