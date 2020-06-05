The president of the Virginia Ambulance Association said most of the state's private ambulance companies haven’t been able to get PPE from the state.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — For weeks most private Virginia ambulance companies have not been able to get the personal protective equipment they desperately need, while other ambulance organizations in the Commonwealth have.

"Unfortunately, a commercial ambulance is not treated the same way as 911 or the rescue squads are," Randolph Breton, President of Virginia Ambulance Association, said.

Breton said they were told they were going to have access to PPE through the Office of Emergency Management, yet were unable to get resources from them. State data shows private ambulance companies make up 44.7% of the Commonwealth’s EMS 2019 transports.

"We heard the statement that they had adequate PPE in Virginia for hospitals, and that was when we took it up another notch and started calling all the emergency managers," Breton said. "We've even offered to pay for it, but we're not getting the response from them."



Emails forwarded by Breton detail conversations with state emergency operations officials showing the struggle to get their hands on PPE.

Breton said some private EMS workers ordered ponchos from Wal-Mart to substitute as a gown.

On Wednesday, Robert Mauskapf, the Director of Virginia’s Office of Emergency Preparedness, said when the state started distributing PPE to frontline workers through emergency managers it was lost in translation that private companies would qualify for the protective equipment as well.

He said traditionally private ambulance companies did not receive PPE from the state, and this is a new norm to supply them with the protective equipment.

Mauskapf said the emergency managers in charge of distributing PPE did not fully know they were to distribute it to private companies. He said the communication was happening Wednesday afternoon to let them know they could also distribute the state’s supply of PPE to private ambulance companies.

Mauskapf said everyone is chasing the same PPE across the county, state, and country. He also said that private Virginia ambulance companies do need the PPE and should have it.

Breton said prior to the pandemic they received their PPE from the hospital they were transporting patients from. Since the pandemic started, he said their role has slightly shifted.

"The private vendors do most of the work from nursing homes and clinics and so forth on a non-emergency basis, and virtually all of the emergency transports between freestanding emergency centers and hospitals, to other hospitals, tertiary care and universities, so we're the ones that are doing the ventilator transfers that you heard about in New York," Breton said. "We're the ones that are doing the sick COVID patient that walks into a freestanding emergency room. They call us to take them to the ICU or for definitive care."

Breton said the EMS workers are in dire need of supplies and are trying to locate what they need, particularly gowns. He said if it gets much worse, employees could be forced to make tough decisions on who will get to be transported.